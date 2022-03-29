The Oakwood Christian High School Eagles enjoyed one of the highest-scoring nights in program history on Monday with a 22-3 victory over the Bradley Knights in Cleveland, Tenn.
The two teams ended the first inning tied, 2-2, but Oakwood would score 20 unanswered runs over the next four innings before the Knights finally put up another run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Eagles' 22-run outburst happened on 23 hits, while their defense committed just one error.
Cason Baggett was 4 for 5 with a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Jayden Patterson also went 4 for 5 with four runs scored. He finished with two RBIs. Joseph Dawson had two doubles as part of a 3 for 4 night with three runs scored and one RBI, and Cain Crandall went 3 for 4 with a double and knocked in two.
Cody Goertemiller had a 2 for 3 night with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Davis was 2 for 5 with a double. Graham Meyer had a hit, knocked in two runs and scored three times, and Tanner Davis doubled and drove in two. Trey Tindell and Nick Yearout also had solo RBIs.
Goertemiller pitched two innings to get the victory. He gave up just one earned run on two hits and four walks and finished with four strikeouts, while Ryan Davis gave the Eagles two hitless innings on the mound. He struck out five and walked two.
Oakwood had been scheduled to play on Thursday and Friday of this week, but both of those games have been canceled.
The Eagles' next scheduled game will be a home rematch against the Knights on April 11.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.