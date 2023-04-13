The Oakwood Christian Eagles hosted the Silverdale Baptist junior varsity team on Monday and dropped two five-inning games to the Seahawks.
In the opener, both teams collected three hits, but Silverdale was able to parlay them into four runs and hand OCA a 4-0 loss.
Ryan Davis, Tanner Davis and Trey Tindell each had singles for the Eagles.
Tindell pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit and three walks. He ended the afternoon with seven strikeouts, while Ryan Davis gave up two earned on two hits and two walks in one inning of relief. He struck out one batter.
In the nightcap, Oakwood found itself trailing 6-0 after top of the third inning, but a late-game rally would fall short in an 8-4 defeat.
The Eagles outhit the Seahawks, 11-9. Ryan Davis was 3 for 3 and scored once. Jayden Patterson went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Tindell had two hits and an RBI. Tanner Davis also drove in a run, while Graham Meyer added a double.
Tanner Davis surrendered five earned runs on six hits and a walk in two innings, adding one strikeout. Ryan Davis gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two batters in 2.1 innings of relief. Meyer worked two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. He did not allow a hit, but issued four walks, while the run he allowed was earned.
Oakwood (6-4) is slated to travel to Powder Springs on Saturday for a doubleheader at Praise Academy. The Eagles' last scheduled home game of the season will be Monday against Rhea County Academy.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.