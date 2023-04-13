Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles hosted the Silverdale Baptist junior varsity team on Monday and dropped two five-inning games to the Seahawks.

In the opener, both teams collected three hits, but Silverdale was able to parlay them into four runs and hand OCA a 4-0 loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

