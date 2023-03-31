A seventh-inning rally by the Oakwood Christian Eagles brought the tying run to the plate on Friday. However, a miraculous comeback was not in the cards as visiting Grace Baptist of Chattanooga hung on for a 6-3 victory.
The Golden Eagles scored solo runs in the first and third innings before adding two in both the fifth and the sixth, but things got interesting in Oakwood's last at-bat.
With one out, Kaden Jackson drew a walk and Joey Vona was hit by a pitch. Jayden Patterson brought in a run with a single and Ryan Davis drew a walk to load the bases.
Trey Tindell delivered a two-run single to cut the Grace lead in half and Graham Meyer was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. However, Grace got a strikeout and a final groundout to secure the victory.
Patterson finished the night 3 for 3 and added a stolen base. Vona collected two hits and Davis had one.
Davis also pitched five innings, scattering seven hits and allowing three earned runs. He struck out four and walked two, while Tindell threw two innings. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Oakwood fell to 6-2 on the season with the loss. They are slated to host Silverdale Baptist in a doubleheader on April 10.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.