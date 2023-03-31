Oakwood Christian Eagles

A seventh-inning rally by the Oakwood Christian Eagles brought the tying run to the plate on Friday. However, a miraculous comeback was not in the cards as visiting Grace Baptist of Chattanooga hung on for a 6-3 victory.

The Golden Eagles scored solo runs in the first and third innings before adding two in both the fifth and the sixth, but things got interesting in Oakwood's last at-bat.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

