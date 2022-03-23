The Oakwood Christian Eagles traveled to Chattanooga on Tuesday and put up 15 hits to score a 12-6 victory over Berean Academy for their first win of the 2022 season.
Two runs in both the first and third innings, along with three in the top of the fourth, staked OCA to a 7-0 lead. Berean put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Oakwood answered with four of its own in the top of the fifth to regain control.
The remaining runs for both teams came in the seventh inning.
There was plenty of offensive firepower for Oakwood, including Jayden Patterson's 3 for 5 night. Patterson doubled and scored three times. Nick Yearwood was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Trey Tindell was a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cason Baggett had a hit, scored twice and knocked in three runs.
Cain Crandall had two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs. Graham Meyer had a triple and scored once, while Tanner Davis and Kaden Jackson each singled. Jackson also swiped three of the Eagles' 10 stolen bases on the afternoon.
Senior Cody Goertemiller pitched the first 3.2 innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks, while finishing with four strikeouts. Davis pitched two scoreless innings of relief, scattering four hits and three walks, but adding four strikeouts, while Tindell pitched 1.1 innings of two-hit ball. He allowed two earned runs and a walk with one strikeout.
The Eagles (1-1) are scheduled to travel to Douglasville on Friday for a game against Harvester Christian Academy.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.