BASEBALL: Oakwood Christian shut out on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season after a 15-0 loss at Harvester Christian School Friday in Douglasville.Jayden Patterson and Cason Baggett had the only hits for the Eagles. Baggett's was a double.Ryan Davis took the loss for OCA, while Patterson, Graham Meyer and Nick Yearout also pitched in relief.Oakwood is scheduled to play Monday in Cleveland, Tenn. against the homeschooled Bradley Knights. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Alfaro keeps bombing, Nola joins in as Padres tie Dodgers 1 hr ago Yogi holds first meet with his council of ministers, to address cabinet today 1 hr ago '65% of work in illegal colonies done' 1 hr ago SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check 1 hr ago India-China boundary resolution a tough grind with PLA dragging feet 1 hr ago