Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season after a 15-0 loss at Harvester Christian School Friday in Douglasville.

Jayden Patterson and Cason Baggett had the only hits for the Eagles. Baggett's was a double.

Ryan Davis took the loss for OCA, while Patterson, Graham Meyer and Nick Yearout also pitched in relief.

Oakwood is scheduled to play Monday in Cleveland, Tenn. against the homeschooled Bradley Knights.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription