After taking a 1-0 victory over Northwest Whitfield this past Tuesday, the Heritage Generals were looking to win or possibly sweep the series with a doubleheader against the Bruins on Friday back in Boynton.
However, the visitors turned the tables by winning both games of the twinbill to drop Heritage to 8-4 in Region 7-AAAA play.
NORTHWEST 5, HERITAGE 3
Friday's opener saw Gage Shaver stake the Generals to a 2-0 lead after two innings. Shaver drove in a run with a groundout in the first before delivering an RBI-single in the second.
But the Bruins scored five unanswered runs before Heritage had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Generals loaded the bases with two outs before Zach Barrett scored on a wild pitch. However, one final strikeout gave the Bruins the victory.
Maddox Henry was 2 for 4 and scored a run, while Barrett and Brady Chandler each had singles.
J.C. Armour pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Jonathan Glover pitched the final 4.2 innings. He surrendered three earned runs on five hits and struck out three batters.
NORTHWEST 8, HERITAGE 5
The final game of the night and the final game of the series once again saw the home team jump out to a two-run lead after two innings.
A three-run first inning included Chandler and Landen Skeen, while a third run scored on an error. Eli Totherow also recorded an RBI in the second inning.
Northwest took the lead for good with five runs in the top of the third inning and both teams would push across solo runs in the sixth.
The final run for the Generals came on an RBI-double by Cannon Stafford.
Max Owens had two hits in four at-bats, while Henry and Barrett also added singles.
Chandler began the game on the hill and allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks in 2.2 innings of work. Garrison May went the rest of the way, allowing just one earned run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Heritage (15-9 overall) will host Central-Carroll on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The three-game region series will conclude with a doubleheader in Carrollton on Friday, starting at 4:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.