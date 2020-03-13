The visiting Northwest Whitfield Bruins broke open a 6-2 game with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat the LaFayette Ramblers, 15-2, and take the rubber game of the three-game Region 6-AAAA series on Thursday.
The Bruins scored four times in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead. The Ramblers chipped away with a solo run in the bottom of the inning and neither team would score again until Northwest's late-game eruption.
Davis Richardson was 3 for 3 for LaFayette (5-7, 1-2). Blake Mann was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Dylan Deering and Skyler Cepeda had the other two hits for the Ramblers with Deering driving in a run.
Trent Currie got the start on the hill and and pitched three innings for the Ramblers. Deering pitched 2.2 innings of relief with Hunter Deal working one-third of an inning. The trio combined to give up 14 hits and eight walks with seven strikeouts.