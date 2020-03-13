LaFayette Ramblers

The visiting Northwest Whitfield Bruins broke open a 6-2 game with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat the LaFayette Ramblers, 15-2, and take the rubber game of the three-game Region 6-AAAA series on Thursday.

The Bruins scored four times in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead. The Ramblers chipped away with a solo run in the bottom of the inning and neither team would score again until Northwest's late-game eruption.

Davis Richardson was 3 for 3 for LaFayette (5-7, 1-2). Blake Mann was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Dylan Deering and Skyler Cepeda had the other two hits for the Ramblers with Deering driving in a run.

Trent Currie got the start on the hill and and pitched three innings for the Ramblers. Deering pitched 2.2 innings of relief with Hunter Deal working one-third of an inning. The trio combined to give up 14 hits and eight walks with seven strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

