The LaFayette Ramblers scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to cut a 4-0 deficit in half, but homestanding Northwest Whitfield put up eight runs in the bottom of the frame to score a 12-2 victory in a non-region contest on Tuesday.
The Bruins scored two runs in each of the first two innings. LaFayette missed a chance in the third as three one-out walks loaded the bases. However, Northwest first baseman Hank Scruggs caught a screaming line drive off the bat of Nick Adams and scampered back to double the runner off at first for a timely double play to kill the inning.
Northwest also turned an inning-ending 6-3-5 double play in the fourth.
The Ramblers finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Kadin Smith singled and Ross Martin drew a walk. Two batters and one out later, a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position. Zain Smith brought in one run with an RBI-groundout, while a Northwest fielding error allowed Martin score the second run.
Smith had both of LaFayette's hits, both singles. Adams got the start on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing 10 runs on seven hits. Seven of the runs were earned and he allowed five walks to go with three strikeouts. Cody Davis pitched one-third of an inning allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with one strikeout.
LaFayette (0-2) will be taking a road trip to Savannah this weekend.
The Ramblers will play Friday night against East Paulding at Richmond Hill High School before battling Camden County Saturday morning at Islands High School. LaFayette will then return to Richmond Hill to face the home team later that afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.