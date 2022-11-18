Ross Norman signs with Georgia State

Ringgold senior baseball player Ross Norman was joined by parents Kelly Walker and Geoff Norman as he recently signed his letter of intent with the Georgia State Panthers.

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

The Ringgold Tigers have sent many a player on to the next level, especially pitchers, and that legacy recently added another name as senior Ross Norman signed on with Georgia State University on Nov. 9.

"You know, it's my dream come true," Norman said. "This is something I've always worked for in my life and it's just awesome to know it's finally come true."

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

