Locked in a 3-3 tie after four complete innings, the LaFayette Ramblers gave up four runs in the top of the fifth inning and eventually dropped a 7-4 home decision to Murray County on Saturday.
The Ramblers (4-5) had just four hits on the day - all singles - by Davis Richardson, Blake Mann, Levi Pettigrew and Skylar Cepeda. Richardson, Cepeda and Case Davis were all credited with RBI's.
Richardson pitched four innings. He gave up three runs, though only two were earned, on four hits with three strikeouts. Mann threw one inning of relief. All four runs he allowed were unearned and he gave up two hits and one walk. Pettigrew gave up a hit and two walks in two innings of work with one strikeout.