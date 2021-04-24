The Murray County Indians trailed 7-2, but erased the deficit by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat LaFayette, 8-7, in the season finale for both teams Friday night in Chatsworth.
The Ramblers would put runners at first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh, but could not get the runners home.
LaFayette collected 13 hits, all singles, including three each by Cody Cook and Zain Smith. Smith also picked up an RBI, while Garrison Fults had two hits with a pair of RBIs.
Dylan Deering was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of walks. Blake Mann had a hit and scored twice, while Ross Martin, David Patterson and Hunter Deal each added singles. Martin was also credited with an RBI.
Deering pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed just three hits, but walked four batters and allowed four earned runs with two strikeouts. Nick Radtke pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing two earned runs on three hits.
LaFayette finished the year 12-13 overall and 7-9 in 6-AAA, finishing fifth in the nine-team league in their first season in the region.