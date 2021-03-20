Colin Mountjoy struck out five hitters and fired a two-hit, five-inning gem as the Ringgold Tigers moved to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA with a 10-0 thumping of Murray County at Bill Womack Field on Friday.
Mountjoy was in complete control as he threw just 50 pitches, 35 of which went for strikes.
Sam Mills had two doubles and two RBIs in three official at-bats. McCain Mangum stayed hot at the plate with two more hits and an RBI, while Kenyon Ransom was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Dre Morris plated two runs, while Mason Parker, Austin McMahan and Eli Norris all collected one RBI apiece as the No. 10-ranked Tigers moved to 7-5 overall.
Ringgold will play Monday at Sonoraville. First pitch is slated for 5:55 p.m.