The Metter Tigers scored four times in the top of the fifth inning to erase a 5-2 deficit and hung on to defeat Gordon Lee, 6-5, in the third and deciding game of the GHSA Class A Public School state championship series in Savannah on Saturday.
Metter (29-9) claimed its first-ever baseball state title with the victory, while Gordon Lee (36-5) was making it sixth appearance in the state finals of the classification.
Gordon Lee won titles in 1979 and 1984 before Class A was divided between public and private schools. The Trojans won the Class A Public School title in 2018 and 2019 and finished as runner-up in 2013, 2014 and 2017.
The Tigers used three hits and an error in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Kaliq Jordan had an RBI-double for Metter in the frame.
However, the Trojans would get four straight singles and an error to start the bottom of the second inning. Garren Ramey scored on the error and Jake Poindexter singled to tie the game. Two batters later, Cody Thomas scored on the Tigers' second error of the inning to put Gordon Lee in front, 3-2.
The Navy-and-White would add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth. Thomas and Poindexter delivered back-to-back singles and Griff Collins drew a walk to load the bases. Two batters later, Nate Dunfee drove in a run as he reached base on a fielder's choice and Poindexter raced home on a two-out wild pitch later in the inning.
Metter put runners at first and second with two outs in the top of the fifth and came through with three consecutive RBI-singles from Kyzer Anthony, Brian Crooms and Brendan Wood, while another run would score on an error.
Gordon Lee got runners on in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to score and the Trojans saw their leadoff hitter reach in the top of the seventh. However, the Tigers would get the next three outs to seal the victory.
Randon Rigdon pitched the first three innings for Metter, allowing three earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts, while his brother, Rustan, pitched the final four innings. He allowed two earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Riley King pitched the first 4.1 innings for the Gordon Lee, allowing four earned runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Brody Genter allowed an earned run in fifth before Tanner Wilson came in to close out the game. Wilson struck out four batters in 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Eight different players accounted for Metter's nine hits with Rustan Rigdon being the only Tiger with multiple hits.
Thomas, Poindexter and Brody Cobb all had two hits apiece for Gordon Lee, while Dunfee and Cade Peterson added one hit each.
The two teams split the first two games of a Friday night doubleheader. Gordon Lee won the opener, 7-4,, before Metter picked up a narrow 2-1 decision in the nightcap, setting up Saturday's showdown.