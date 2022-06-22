Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine recently released its All-State baseball teams and 11 players from the Catoosa-Walker County area were honored.
Gordon Lee junior Bo Rhudy was picked to the Class A Public School first team after finishing the year with a .398 batting average, four home runs and 37 RBI’s. He also went 10-2 in 60 innings on the mound for the Trojans, striking out 110 batters and allowing just 18 walks, while ending the year with a 1.62 ERA.
The Trojans' two seniors were picked for the second team in the classification.
Garren Ramey batted .376 with 12 extra-base hits, including nine doubles. He scored 24 runs and drove in 29 more, while finishing with a .478 on-base percentage.
Meanwhile, Tanner Wilson earned six victories on the hill and had 66 strikeouts against 21 walks in 53 innings, compiling a 1.98 ERA. He also batted .310 with one homer and 17 RBI’s.
Another junior, Holt Roberts, hit .347 with seven doubles, two home runs, 27 RBI's and 23 runs scored and was tabbed as an honorable mention selection.
In Class AAA, Ringgold senior Mason Parker earned second team honors after batting .347 with eight doubles, one triple, 10 stolen bases, 14 RBI’s and 22 runs scored, while also striking out 23 batters in 12 innings with a 1.16 ERA as a closer.
His junior teammate, Ross Norman, was an honorable mention pick. The Tigers' righty had 80 strikeouts in 46 innings with a 2.58 ERA. He also batted .350 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 28 RBI’s.
A spot on the honorable mention squad also went to LFO senior Will Carroll, who hit .440 in his final season for the Warriors to go with eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs with an .880 slugging percentage. He also added 22 RBI’s, 31 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a .602 on-base percentage.
Then in Class AAAA, the Heritage Generals had four players selected to All-State teams, three on the second team.
Junior pitcher Zach Barrett won eight games and fanned 73 batters in 72.2 innings. He gave up just 27 walks and ended the season with a 0.86 ERA, while chipping in with 21 RBI’s at the plate.
Junior Gage Shaver batted .383 with 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 11 stolen bases, 32 runs scored and 39 RBI’s with a .521 on-base percentage and a .626 slugging percentage.
Cannon Stafford, the Generals' lone senior this past spring, hit .359 with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 15 stolen bases, 17 RBI’s and 43 runs scored.
Honorable mention status was earned by sophomore Brady Chandler, who finished with a .319 average, 11 doubles, one triple, 22 RBI's and 36 runs scored. He also won four games with 37 strikeouts in 41.2 innings with a 3.52 ERA.