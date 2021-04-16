The LFO Warriors made it four victories in a row and clinched a spot in the state playoffs for the first time since 2010 with a 10-3 victory at LaFayette on Thursday, giving them a sweep of the two-game series with the Ramblers.
LFO put up four runs in the top of the third inning, two coming on Devan Hinton's two-run double, while Malachi Powell ripped an RBI-double as part of a five-run fifth inning that put the Warriors in front, 9-1.
Hinton finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a game-high four RBIs. Powell went 2 for 3, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Nyko Simpson had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Tanner Mantooth had the other RBI for the Warriors.
On the mound, Will Carroll pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He walked six batters and struck out four, but none of the runs he allowed were earned. Mantooth pitched two innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Nick Adams was the offensive star for the Ramblers. He went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. His first two-bagger drove in a run in the second inning, while his second plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Davis Richardson went 2 for 3 and scored a run and Zain Smith singled and scored LaFayette's first run of the night.
Skylar Cepeda begin the game on the mound, but was replaced after 2.2 innings of work. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Nick Radtke, Blake Mann and Hunter Deal all pitched in relief for Ramblers.
LFO (11-14, 10-2) will head to Coahulla Creek on Friday for a 5:55 p.m. region game, while LaFayette (11-11, 5-7) will remain at home to take on Adairsville tomorrow night at 5:30 in another 6-AAA contest.