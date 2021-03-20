Josh McAfee collected three hits and Will Carroll twirled a six-hit shutout as the LFO Warriors picked up their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season, 2-0, Friday night at Rockmart.
LFO's first run came in the top of the fourth inning on a double steal. Gabe Helton swiped second base seconds before Gabe Helton came racing home with the first run of the game. The second run was plated in more conventional fashion with three singles, including one by Eli Walker, who drove in Tres Brown.
Carroll, fresh off a two-homer game earlier in the week, scattered six hits over seven innings. He did not issue any walks and struck out five in the complete-game victory.
LFO (2-12, 1-0) will play host to North Murray in Saturday night make-up game. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.