The LFO Warriors continued their fight for the playoffs on Tuesday with an important 9-4 home victory over Adairsville to salvage a split of the Region 6-AAA series.
Chris Roper gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead with a homerun in the top of the first. However, three walks, a wild pitch and an error would allow the Warriors to score three times and take the lead for good.
Five more runs crossed the plate in the second inning, two on a double by Gabe Helton and one on another double, this one off the bat of Carson Goff.
Helton finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Goff, Tanner Mantooth and Kendall Chumley had two hits apiece, while Goff, Dylan Blankenship and Jacob Gregg all picked up RBIs.
Eli Walker pitched the first six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Mantooth worked the seventh out of the bullpen.
LFO (13-11, 5-5) will begin another crucial region series on Thursday when they host Bremen. They will make the drive to Carroll County on Friday to complete the series.
LFO is currently tied with Coahulla Creek one game behind both Bremen and Adairsville (6-4) for the fourth and final playoff berth from the region.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.