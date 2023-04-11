LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors continued their fight for the playoffs on Tuesday with an important 9-4 home victory over Adairsville to salvage a split of the Region 6-AAA series.

Chris Roper gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead with a homerun in the top of the first. However, three walks, a wild pitch and an error would allow the Warriors to score three times and take the lead for good.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

