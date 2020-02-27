After four consecutive victories to start the year, the LFO Warriors have dropped two in a row, both at the hands of Southeast Whitfield.
The second loss came on Thursday as the Raiders scored four times in the top of the third inning before claiming a 9-5 victory in Fort Oglethorpe.
Bryson Lofton had a big game for Southeast with two hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Carson McCammon and Will Carroll each had two hits and an RBI for LFO, while Nyko Simpson also drove in a run.
Matthew Shields got the start and ultimately took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits and six walks. He also finished with nine strikeouts. Isaiah Blackburn and Josh McAfee threw one inning of relief each.
LFO (4-2) will host Dalton in the first game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic this Saturday at 11 a.m. The classic has been moved to LFO due to field issues at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.