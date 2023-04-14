The LFO Warriors and the Bremen Blue Devils played four-and-a-half innings on Thursday, although only a half-inning was all the Warriors really needed.
The Red-and-White blitzed Bremen with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and picked up a very important 10-0 win in Game 1 of the two-game Region 6-AAA Series in Fort Oglethorpe.
The inning started when LFO loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter with one out and it continued as four runs scored on a pair of walks, another hit batter and an error.
Bremen got the second out on strikes, but Carson Goff delivered a two-run single and Tanner Mantooth drove in a solo run with a single. Then, following the third hit batter of the inning, Dylan Blankenship ripped a three-run double to give LFO a lead it would not relinquish.
Blankenship pitched all five innings and scattered four hits. He struck out four batters and walked two, while also going 2 for 2 at the plate. Brent Bowman, Jacob Gregg, Gabe Helton and Donnie Brown also had one RBI apiece.
LFO (14-11, 6-5) will travel to Bremen Friday at 5:55 p.m. to conclude the series.
The Warriors' win combined with Coahulla Creek's loss to Adairsville on Thursday, put them in a tie with Bremen for the fourth and final state playoff berth from the region. A win Friday would give LFO sole possession of the fourth spot with two games remaining next week against Coahulla Creek.
LFO is also slated to host Sequatchie County (Tenn.) in a non-region game Saturday at 2 p.m.
