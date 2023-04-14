LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors and the Bremen Blue Devils played four-and-a-half innings on Thursday, although only a half-inning was all the Warriors really needed.

The Red-and-White blitzed Bremen with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and picked up a very important 10-0 win in Game 1 of the two-game Region 6-AAA Series in Fort Oglethorpe.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In