A night after suffering a non-region loss at Sequatchie County (Tenn.), the LFO bounced back on Tuesday and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-3 victory at Ridgeland as they took Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series.
The Panthers took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Three batters were hit by pitches to load the bases and two of them would come around to score on an error.
The Warriors got one back in the top of the third as Carson Goff delivered an RBI-single to score Kendall Chumley with two outs, but the visitors broke things open with seven runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
The fourth inning included a two-run single by Brent Bowman and RBI-singles by Goff and Eli Walker, while the five runs in the fifth were scored on just two hits. There were five walks in the inning, two with the bases loaded, while another batter was hit by a pitch with the bases full.
Chumley finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Goff had two hits and three RBIs, while Walker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bowman scored twice and drove in three, while Tanner Mantooth and Gabe Helton also had solo RBIs.
Walker pitched the first four innings and got the victory. He gave up two unearned runs on three hits and finished with six strikeouts. Mantooth allowed one earned run on two hits in one inning of relief.
Hudson Couch went 2 for 3 for Ridgeland and accounted for the final run with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Will Henderson, Dakota Stone and Gavin Hughley also had singles for the Panthers.
Wyatt Blevins gave up nine hits and four walks in 4.1 innings, adding three strikeouts, while Dallas Bilbrey recorded the final two outs in the fifth.
LFO (11-10, 3-4) will host Ridgeland (2-12, 0-7) Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in the final game of the series.
