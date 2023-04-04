LFO Warriors

A night after suffering a non-region loss at Sequatchie County (Tenn.), the LFO bounced back on Tuesday and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-3 victory at Ridgeland as they took Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Three batters were hit by pitches to load the bases and two of them would come around to score on an error.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

