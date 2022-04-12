The LFO Warriors kept pace in the battle for the No. 2 spot in Region 6-AAA with a 5-3 road win at LaFayette on Tuesday night.
LFO opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Peyton Tipton walked and eventually scored on a two-out error before Will Carroll drove in Chris Kelley with a single.
LaFayette got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning after three straight one-out singles. The third single, delivered by Skylar Cepeda, brought in a run. However, the Warriors were able to turn a double play to temporarily protect their one-run lead.
But the Ramblers were able to tie things up in the fourth. James Wathen singled, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Jathan Harding RBI-single.
The Warriors regained the lead in the top of the sixth after loading the bases. LaFayette was able to to force out the lead runner at home, but Carroll collected his second RBI of the game after drawing a walk and Tanner Mantooth followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.
Starting pitcher Donnie Brown helped his own cause in the seventh. He singled, was bunted to second by Tipton, and took third on a fielder's choice before scoring on an RBI-single by Kelley.
LaFayette put two runners on base with two outs in its final at-bat and Nick Adams came through with a run-scoring single. However, with the tying runs on base, LFO centerfielder Gabe Helton caught a hard hit liner off the bat of Harding to end the threat and the game.
Brown went 2 for 4 at the plate and pitched 6.2 innings. He gave up 10 hits, but only three runs, all earned, striking out seven and walking two to get the victory. Mantooth recorded the final out for the save.
Wathen pitched five solid innings for the Ramblers, but was saddled with the tough loss. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Nick Radtke pitched the final two innings. He gave up three runs, one earned, on three hits and pair of walks.
Harding was 3 for 4 at the plate, while Cepeda went 2 for 2.
LFO (15-7, 8-3) will host LaFayette (7-16, 2-9) Wednesday night at Huston Black Field to complete the two-game region series.
LFO is currently tied with county rival Ringgold for second place in the 6-AAA standings. Both clubs are a half-game ahead of Sonoraville (8-4) and a full game in front of Coahulla Creek (7-4). Rockmart is 12-1 in region play with three games remaining and can sew up the 6-AAA title with a win at North Murray on Wednesday.
