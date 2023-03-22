The LFO Warriors built a 3-0 lead and held on at the end to begin Region 6-AAA play with a 3-1 victory at LaFayette on Tuesday.
The Warriors scored twice in the top of the third inning. Grayden Johnson singled and was sacrificed to second by Kendall Chumley before scoring on a single by Carson Goff. Tanner Mantooth later singled and Eli Walker drew a walk before Dylan Blankenship was walked with the bases loaded.
LFO's final run came in the sixth inning. Jacob Gregg drew a walk and Donnie Brown was hit by a pitch before Johnson came through with a two-out, run-scoring single.
The Ramblers made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Jathan Harding led off with a single and Nick Adams reached on an error, while a wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet.
A fielder's choice off the bat of Hunter Jefferies scored Harding, but the Warriors were able to get the first out of the inning at third base. Michael Hamilton singled to reload the bases, but LFO got an infield pop-up and then a force at second base to end the game.
Goff and Johnson both had two hits for LFO. Walker pitched a complete-game five-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts.
Jayden Dixon took the loss for LaFayette. He allowed four hits and five walks with four strikeouts in six innings, while Jefferies pitched an inning of relief. Adams had a double, while Jefferies and Kadin Smith also hit singles.
LFO (9-5, 1-0) will host LaFayette (7-8, 0-1) on Thursday to conclude the two-game series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.