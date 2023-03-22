LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors built a 3-0 lead and held on at the end to begin Region 6-AAA play with a 3-1 victory at LaFayette on Tuesday.

The Warriors scored twice in the top of the third inning. Grayden Johnson singled and was sacrificed to second by Kendall Chumley before scoring on a single by Carson Goff. Tanner Mantooth later singled and Eli Walker drew a walk before Dylan Blankenship was walked with the bases loaded.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In