Up 7-6 after four innings, the LFO Warriors gave up four runs in the top of the fifth inning and ended up on the wrong end of an 11-8 decision against Coahulla Creek Tuesday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Josh McAfee went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two stolen bases for LFO in the loss. Devan Hinton and Tres Brown both had two hits and two RBIs, while Nyko Simpson and Will Carroll each had two hits and one RBI.
Simpson took the loss on the mound in relief of Tanner Mantooth, who started the game. Malachi Powell and Matthew Shields also pitched for the Warriors.
LFO dropped to 12-15 overall and 11-3 in Region 6-AAA with the loss.
The loss, combined with Ringgold's 9-1 victory at North Murray, also secured the Region 6-AAA title for the Tigers. LFO can still finish second and earn a first-round home playoff series if they sweep Ringgold on Thursday (at Ringgold) and Friday (at LFO). Both games are slated to begin at 5:55 p.m.
Coahulla Creek is now just one game behind LFO in the standings at 10-4. They hold a one-game lead over Sonoraville (9-5), who suffered a 7-6 upset loss to Murray County on Tuesday. The Colts and the Phoenix will close out the regular season with a home-and-home series on Thursday and Friday.
LFO and Coahulla Creek split their two-game series, but Sonoraville holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors, if the two teams finish with the same region record, due to their season sweep earlier this spring.