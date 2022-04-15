The LFO Warriors saw their five-game winning streak snapped on the road Friday night with a 3-2 loss to Coahulla Creek in a very important Region 6-AAA contest.
With the loss, LFO (16-8 overall) dropped to 9-4 and into a tie with Sonoraville for third place in the region standings, one full game behind second-place Ringgold (10-3). Rockmart has already clinched the region championship, while Coahulla Creek (8-5) is just a game out of the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Colts broke the ice in the top of the first inning, but Tanner Mantooth drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second to tie the game.
However, it would not stay tied for long as Coahulla Creek used a hit batsman, a double and a two-run single to take a 3-1 lead in the third.
The Warriors got a run back in the fifth inning. Donnie Brown singled, was sacrificed to second by Peyton Tipton, moved to third on a ground ball and scored on Jacob Gregg's RBI-single. Brown also got a single to start the seventh, but was eventually left stranded at third.
Gabe Helton and Eli Walker also had singles for LFO. Walker pitched 2.1 innings, surrendering three earned runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Mantooth pitched 4.2 innings in relief. He did not give up a run, but allowed one hit and one walk and struck out two.
LFO will have a rematch with the Colts on Tuesday in Varnell before closing out the regular season with a massive home-and-home series with Ringgold. The Warriors will host the Tigers on Thursday before the scene shifts back to Ringgold on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.