The LFO Warriors got not one, but two very important results in their favor on Friday night.
Not only did the Warriors completed a two-game sweep of Bremen with a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils in Carroll County, they also got the benefit of Coahulla Creek's 6-1 loss to Adairsville, which strengthened LFO's current hold on the fourth and final playoff spot out of the region, according to the standings listed by MaxPreps.
LFO scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eli Walker tripled and came home on an error. Then, following a Jacob Gregg walk, Gabe Helton delivered a three-run, inside-the-park homerun.
Bremen battled back to get two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the bottom of the fifth. The Blue Devils had the bases loaded with two outs later in the fifth, but could not score. They also put runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but LFO was able to get out of the jam.
Walker, who went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk. He finished with two strikeouts in the victory. Tanner Mantooth worked the seventh and got the save.
The Warriors (15-11 overall) will host Coahulla Creek on Tuesday before traveling to face the Colts on Thursday in the regular season finale.
Ringgold (12-0) and Gordon Lee (10-2) currently occupy the top two spots in the region, followed by Adairsville (8-4) and LFO (7-5). Bremen (6-6) is fifth and Coahulla Creek (5-7) is sixth. Only the top four will advance to state.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.