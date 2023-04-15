LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors got not one, but two very important results in their favor on Friday night.

Not only did the Warriors completed a two-game sweep of Bremen with a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils in Carroll County, they also got the benefit of Coahulla Creek's 6-1 loss to Adairsville, which strengthened LFO's current hold on the fourth and final playoff spot out of the region, according to the standings listed by MaxPreps.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

