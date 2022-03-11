The LFO Warriors jumped out to a huge 8-0 lead after the top of the second inning, but had to hang on for dear life to post an 8-7 victory at Rome on Friday night.
The victory was a measure of revenge for a 4-3 loss to the Wolves during the Catoosa County Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field this past Saturday.
Peyton Tipton got the Warriors on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI-single before LFO broke loose for a seven-run second frame.
Playing station-to-station ball, the Warriors used four singles, four walks - one intentional -one sacrifice fly and one hit batter to put up those seven runs. Gabe Helton capped the inning with a two-run single.
The Wolves answered with four runs in the bottom of the second, one in the third and two final runs in the bottom of the sixth before Will Carroll retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory.
Carroll got the save with reliever Eli Walker picking up the victory. Walker pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Dylan Blankenship started the game and went two innings. He gave up four earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts, while Tanner Mantooth allowed an earned run on three hits in his one inning of work.
Offensively, Tipton was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Mantooth doubled and drove in one run, while Chris Kelley and Blankenship also had one RBI.
LFO (5-3) will play at Heritage Monday afternoon before starting 6-AAA play with a home-and-away series against North Murray. Tuesday's game will be in Chatsworth, while the scene will shift to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.