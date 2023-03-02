The LFO Warriors made the long drive to Floyd County on Wednesday to face off with Coosa in a doubleheader and ended the night with a split of the non-region contests.
COOSA 4, LFO 0
In the opener, Donnie Brown pitched six solid innings for the Warriors, but was saddled with a loss as seven hits was not enough for LFO to plate a run.
Brown struck out eight batters and did not issue a walk. He scattered eight hits and gave up two earned runs. The Eagles plated two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Carson Goff went 2 for 3 with a triple, while Tanner Mantooth, Gabe Helton, Jacob Gregg, Dylan Blankenship and Grayden Johnson all had singles.
LFO 5, COOSA 2
Blankenship also turned in impressive performance on the mound in the nightcap.
The senior allowed just three hits in seven innings. He walked four batters and allowed two earned runs to go with 10 strikeouts.
LFO scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 2-1 game. Mantooth and Gregg had two hits apiece. Goff, Eli Walker, Brent Bowman and Kendall Chumley all drove in runs for the Warriors.
LFO (6-3) will take part in the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic on Saturday. The Warriors will open the tripleheader against Rome at 11 a.m. Those games have been moved to Ridgeland High School due to unplayable field conditions at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.