The LFO Warriors collected just four hits on Tuesday, but took advantage of five Adairsville errors and stayed tied with Ringgold atop the Region 6-AAA standings with a 6-1 home win.
Two singles and a walk got the second inning going before Gage Kelley drove in a run with a fielder's choice. Tres Brown followed up with an RBI-single and Tanner Mantooth also collected an RBI to complete the frame.
The Tigers got a run back on a sacrifice fly in the top of third, but Brown added another RBI-single in the fourth and Eli Walker scored on a passed ball in the fifth before an error allowed the final run to come home in the sixth.
Malachi Powell and Will Carroll also had singles for LFO.
Matthew Shields allowed just one earned run on three hits and three walks in 6.1 innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts, while Mantooth had one strikeout as he worked the final two-thirds of an inning.
LFO (6-12, 5-0) will travel to Adairsville on Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. start. The Warriors will return home on Friday to face Sonoraville at 5:55.