A season-opening four-game winning streak came to an end for the LFO Warriors on Tuesday night with a 5-4 loss at Southeast Whitfield.
Even in defeat, Carson McCammon continued his hot start as he went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, a runs scored and a stolen base. Josh McAfee was 1 for 3 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Drew Kelley had a double, and Will Carroll and Isaiah Blackburn both were credited with one RBI each.
Riley Mosier pitched four solid innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Dylan Blankenship threw two innings of relief for LFO. He did not allow a hit or a run and finished with three strikeouts.