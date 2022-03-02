The LFO Warriors officially opened newly-renovated Huston Black Field on Wednesday and christened it with an extremely easy 16-1 victory over Gordon Central.
LFO picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Eli Walker doubled and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tanner Mantooth. Walker scored on an RBI-double by Will Carroll and Carroll later raced home on an RBI-single by Donnie Brown.
The floodgates would open on the Warriors from Gordon County an inning later.
LFO sent 20 batters to the plate and scored 14 times on a grand total of just four hits. Four batters drew walks with the bases loaded, one was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and three more scored on wild pitches issued by four Gordon Central pitchers.
The visitors scratched home an unearned run on two errors and a sacrifice fly in the top of the third before the final out of the inning ended the game on the run rule.
Carroll was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mantooth, Peyton Tipton and Jacob Gregg were all credited with two RBIs, while Walker, Brown, Grayden Johnson and Brock Donnahoo had one RBI each.
Dylan Blankenship struck out four batters and gave up just one hit in two innings. Tipton pitched the third, striking out two batters without allowing a hit.
LFO (4-1) will be back at home on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Heritage before taking on Rome at 11 a.m. on Saturday at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. That game will be the first of a tripleheader for the 2022 Catoosa County Children's Fund Classic.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.