The LFO Warriors got the 2022 baseball season off to a rousing start with a 13-0 blanking of Southeast Whitfield Tuesday night in Dalton.
The Warriors scored twice in the top of the first inning with two outs. Dylan Blankenship was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Payton Tipton singled to bring in Donnie Brown.
One inning later, LFO got a double from Brown and took advantage of two walks, two hit batters, two groundouts, one error and a pair of wild pitches, each of which resulted in runs, as the Warriors increased their lead to 6-0.
The seventh run came in the top of the third as Carson Goff led off with a double and stole third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Eli Walker, and Will Carroll doubled in a run in the top of the fifth.
The Warriors' final at-bat came an inning later as they plated five more runs to blow the game wide open. Goff had an RBI-double and Walker added an RBI-single, while Brown and Mantooth plated runs with sacrifices.
Carol finished 4 for 4 and scored twice. Goff had two doubles in three at-bats and scored three times. Walker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Chris Kelley also drove in a run.
Brown threw four innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts, while Blankenship, seeing his first action on the mound since arm surgery forced him to miss all of last season, pitched two sharp hitless innings and struck out five. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.
LFO (1-0) is scheduled to host Southeast Whitfield in a rematch Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.