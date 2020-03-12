The LFO Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the third and Riley Mosier made the runs hold up in a 4-1 home victory over Adairsville on Thursday.
Mosier struck out 11 batters in seven innings. He gave up one earned run in the top of the seventh and allowed just four hits and two walks on the afternoon.
The Warriors picked up a run on an error in the first inning and another run on a sacrifice fly by Will Carroll. Two innings later, Carson McCammon would single before scoring on an RBI-double by Carroll. Courtesy runner Gabe Helton would eventually come around on a Tiger error for the fourth and final run.
Josh McAfee had two of LFO's five hits on the afternoon as the Warriors improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-AAA play.