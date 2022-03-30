The LFO Warriors belted three homeruns and picked up a 6-5, eight-inning road victory at Adairsville on Tuesday night.
LFO got a solo homer from Will Carroll in the bottom of the fourth inning and a two-out RBI-single by Dylan Blankenship to tie the game in the fifth after the Tigers committed a two-out error.
Then in the eighth, Jacob Gregg came through with a one-out double, Chris Kelley singled to move Gregg to third and Gabe Helton delivered an RBI-single for what became the winning run.
Carroll's homer was his second of the day. He launched another solo shot in the second inning, which came two batters after Gregg went yard to lead off the frame.
Adairsville put the tying run on second base with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but the Warriors were able to field a pop-up and double the runner off the base to end the game.
Carroll went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Gregg was 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Eli Walker also picked up an RBI.
Carroll also pitched the first five innings, but got no decision. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. Tanner Mantooth recorded the victory with three innings of relief. He did not allow a single hit or a single run and struck out two batters with just one walk.
LFO (9-6, 3-2) will host Adairsville on Thursday before continuing Region 6-AAA play at Sonoraville on Friday.
