The LFO Warriors got a scare from visiting LaFayette on Wednesday night, but rallied from a three-run deficit to post a 12-9 win in Fort Oglethorpe.
With the victory, LFO (16-7 overall) improved to 9-3 in Region 6-AAA going into Friday's home game against Coahulla Creek.
LaFayette (7-17, 2-10) took an early 1-0 lead on a Jathan Harding RBI, but lost it in the bottom of the inning as the Warriors drew two walks with the bases loaded and scored a third run on a wild pitch.
But two costly errors in the top of the third allowed the Ramblers to regain the lead. One of the errors resulted in a run, Case Davis picked up an RBI-single, and James Wathen delivered the big blow with a three-run triple as the visitors jumped back in front, 6-3.
It remained that way until the bottom of the fourth when LFO manufactured three runs to tie things up. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out before the first run scored on an error. Another run scored on a wild pitch and Peyton Tipton drove in a run off a fielder's choice to knot things up at 6-6.
The Warriors continue to stand on the accelerator and added to their lead an inning later. Will Carroll jump-started a six-run frame with a two-run homer and, after LFO loaded the bases, a two-run error added to the lead.
Dylan Blankenship was intentionally walked to reload the bases and LaFayette was able to get a flyball for the second out. However, Chris Kelley worked his way for a walk to bring in a run before Gabe Helton capped the inning with an RBI-single to make it 12-6.
LaFayette refused to fold and got three of the runs back in the top of the sixth. An error and two walks filled the bases before Wathen brought in a run on a fielder's choice and a two-run double by Harding cut the lead down to three.
A hit batsman and another walk reload the bases with two outs, but LFO reliever Tanner Mantooth was able to get a groundout to escape further damage. He went on to strike out the side in the top of the seventh to seal the game and record the save.
Blankenship pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits and four walks, but only three earned runs. He finished with seven strikeouts in the victory.
Helton had two hits for the Warriors, while Tipton led the way with three RBIs. Donnie Brown also picked up an RBI.
Skylar Cepeda got the start for the Ramblers and pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with seven walks and four strikeouts. Case Davis and Cody Davis both pitched in relief for LaFayette with Case Davis taking the loss.
Harding and Wathen each had four RBIs to pace the offense.
LaFayette will travel to Adairsville on Friday to begin a two-game region series.