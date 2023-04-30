The state baseball playoffs always have its share of heartbreaking moments and emotional victories and the LFO Warriors got to experience the full gamut Saturday in Watkinsville.
And they still have another game to go.
After a bizarre ending to Game 1 of their three-game series against Oconee County, the Warriors bounced back with an extra-inning win to even the series at one game apiece.
Game 3 will be played Monday at 5 p.m. back at Oconee County with the winner looking at a trip to south Georgia to take on Region 3 champion Savannah Christian.
The first game of the series was scoreless until the sixth inning when the visiting Warriors put two runs on the board.
Tanner Mantooth and Eli Walker picked up singles. Mantooth scampered home on an error, while Walker scored minutes later on an RBI-single by Jacob Gregg.
The host Warriors got one of the runs back with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, but LFO got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh as they looked to get a leg up in the series.
However, two straight singles tied the game and put the winning run at third. LFO brought in Mantooth out of the bullpen to try and put out the fire, but a balk was called by the umpire, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.
Dylan Blankenship pitched the first 6.2 innings. He gave up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks, while finishing with six strikeouts.
Gabe Helton and Brent Bowman also had singles for LFO.
In Game 2, Oconee County scored solo runs in the first and third innings, but the Red-and-White responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
A single by Donnie Brown and walks by Bowman and Carson Goff loaded the bases. Mantooth came through with a sacrifice fly and a second run scored on an error to tie things up.
Oconee County pushed home another run in the top of the sixth, but once again LFO had an answer. Walker and Gregg hit back-to-back singles and Helton drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Walker scored on a wild pitch, while the other two runners moved into scoring position. They both raced home on a single by Brown as LFO took a 5-3 lead.
But in the top of the seventh, Oconee County hit back-to-back homeruns to tie the game and the contest eventually moved into the bottom of the eighth inning still tied at 5-5.
However, Brown led off the inning with a walk and took second base on a sacrifice bunt by Bowman. Brown moved to third on a very costly wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Kendall Chumley to give LFO (20-13) the dramatic victory.
Walker pitched all eight innings for LFO. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks, while finishing with eight strikeouts. He also matched Brown and Gregg with two hits each.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
