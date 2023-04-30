LFO Warriors

The state baseball playoffs always have its share of heartbreaking moments and emotional victories and the LFO Warriors got to experience the full gamut Saturday in Watkinsville.

And they still have another game to go.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In