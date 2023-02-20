The LFO Warriors, who trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, rallied for a 7-6 victory over visiting Northwest Whitfield om Monday night to improve to 3-1 on the year.
The Bruins struck for four runs in the top of the first inning, three on one swing by Gavin Morgan, while the fourth run scored on an error. Morgan belted his second dinger of the game in the top of the third, a two-run shot, to give his team a seemingly comfortable lead.
But a Donnie Brown RBI-single in the bottom of the third finally got the Warriors on the board and they tied things up with a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth.
After loading the bases with two singles and a walk, Gabe Helton came through with an RBI-single. Jacob Gregg drove in a run with another single with a extra run scoring on an error. An RBI-groundout by Carter Wilson and a Dylan Blankenship run-scoring single eventually tied the game.
It would remain 6-6 going into the bottom of the eighth when LFO hit three straight singles to load the bases. Northwest got a timely 6-4 double play and were one out from escaping the jam. However, a walk set the table for Helton, who ripped a final RBI-single to bring in Blankenship with the game-winner.
The Warriors collected 15 hits on the night, all singles. Eli Walker had three of them to go with a stolen base. Brown and Gregg each had two hits and two stolen bases, while Helton, Blankenship, Tanner Mantooth and Carson Goff also had two hits apiece.
Walker threw the first six innings for LFO, allowing six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Mantooth pitched the final two innings in relief. He gave up just one walk and had five strikeouts to pick up the victory.
LFO will continue a busy week with a home game against Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5 p.m. They will travel to Southeast on Thursday before closing out the week with a rematch against Northwest on Friday, this time in Tunnel Hill.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.