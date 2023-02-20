LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors, who trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, rallied for a 7-6 victory over visiting Northwest Whitfield om Monday night to improve to 3-1 on the year.

The Bruins struck for four runs in the top of the first inning, three on one swing by Gavin Morgan, while the fourth run scored on an error. Morgan belted his second dinger of the game in the top of the third, a two-run shot, to give his team a seemingly comfortable lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

