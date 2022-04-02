The LFO Warriors turned in one of their most impressive victories to date on Friday night with a 5-4 comeback victory at Sonoraville.
The Warriors got two runs in the top of the first inning. Will Carroll singled and was bunted over to second before two wild pitches got him in. Eli Walker, who reached first on a dropped third strike, eventually scored from second base on a Donnie Brown RBI-single.
The Phoenix put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead, but LFO refused to fold.
They loaded the bases in the top of the fifth before Gabe Helton scored on a wild pitch. Then in the top of the sixth, two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases and Carroll brought in a run when he was plunked by a pitch. Tanner Mantooth followed with a single to knock in the go-ahead run.
Sonoraville got a one-out single and a stolen base to put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh. However, Dylan Blankenship got a strikeout and a groundout to slam the door.
Blankenship picked up the victory with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. He surrendered just two hits and struck out three batters. Carroll started the game and pitched the first 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on two hits and six walks with two strikeouts.
Carroll also led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a double.
LFO (11-6, 5-2) will host Sonoraville on Tuesday in another Region 6-AAA contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.