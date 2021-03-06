The LFO Warriors snapped an eight-game losing streak and ended Southeast Whitfield's seven-game winning streak on Saturday and did so in grand fashion.
Playing in the opening game of the 2021 Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field, the Red-and-White played their best game of the season in a 10-0 blanking of the Raiders.
Matthew Shields scattered five hits and two walks over five innings, finishing with nine strikeouts in the run-rule contest.
Five runs in the bottom of the first inning set the tone and LFO would tack on three more runs in the fourth before adding two final runs in the fifth to finish it off. The Warriors also took advantage of six Raider errors.
Nyko Simpson went 3 for 4, while Will Carroll and Devan Hinton both had two hits. Hinton drove in three runs, while Carroll knocked in two. Tres Brown had a 2 for 3 day with an RBI and Josh McAfee and Eli Walker added one single apiece.
LFO (1-8) will look to keep it going Monday at Dalton. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.