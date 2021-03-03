The LFO Warriors had their bats silenced on Wednesday by Northwest Whitfield pitcher Cade Fisher in a 4-0 Bruin victory in Fort Oglethorpe.
Fisher, who has already committed to the University of Florida, gave up just one single in seven innings of work, did not walk a batter and finished with 16 strikeouts.
Josh McAfee had the lone hit for LFO (0-7).
Will Carroll started and pitched 3.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Malachi Powell pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and fanning one batter, while McAfee threw two innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
The Warriors will host Dalton on Thursday at 5 p.m.