After winning just five games all of last season, the LFO Warriors have started out the 2020 season with a perfect 4-0 record. Their most recent two victories came on Saturday as they swept visiting Chattooga in a non-region doubleheader.
LFO 7, Chattooga 1
The Warriors pounded out 11 hits and did not commit an error as they scored in five of their six at-bats.
Carson McCammon had a big game as he went 4 for 4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. Devin Hinton was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Nyko Simpson had a hit and scored twice. Josh McAfee drove in a run, while Drew Kelley and Zach Carroll each had two RBIs.
Riley Mosier was dominant on the hill. He threw six innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Dylan Blankenship gave up one hit in one inning of relief. The lone run for the Indians came in the top of the fourth.
LFO 3, Chattooga 2
The second game of the twinbill saw Zac Coots and Mosier deliver back-to-back RBIs in the bottom of the second to stake the Warriors to a 2-0 lead.
The Indians would get two runs right back a half-inning later, but McCammon would come through with an RBI-single in the bottom of the third to score Simpson, who burned the Indians with a rocket double to centerfield earlier in the frame.
Matthew Shields and McAfee would shut the Indians down the rest of the way. Shields got the win with five strong innings on the mound. He allowed just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Both runs he allowed were unearned. McAfee got the two-inning save, giving up just one hit and fanning two batters.
Coots and Carroll each went 2 for 3 at the plate for LFO, while Hinton and Tres Brown both scored runs.
Aaron Pledger had two hits and an RBI for Chattooga.