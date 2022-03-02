On a night where hits were at a premium, the LFO Warriors manufactured five runs in the final two innings off of just one total hit and stunned Northwest Whitfield, 5-3, in a non-region game in Tunnel Hill.
LFO gave up solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but would tie up the game in the sixth.
A walk, a hit batter and a single by Will Carroll loaded the bases before Chris Kelley and Dylan Blankenship drew back-to-back walks to bring in the tying runs.
The Bruins got one back in the bottom of the sixth, but in the top of the seventh, LFO used a pair of walks, a sacrifice bunt and another hit batsman to load the bases with one out.
Northwest got the next batter on strikes, looking to escape the jam. But Peyton Tipton was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run, Kelley drew another free pass with the bases loaded to put LFO in front, and Blankenship was awarded first base on a catcher's interference call to tack on an insurance run for the Warriors.
Tanner Mantooth walked a batter in the bottom of the seventh, but got a fielder's choice and a strikeout to end the game.
Mantooth picked up the win in relief. He pitched 2.1 innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out one. The run he allowed was unearned. Carroll pitched the first 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits. He walked six, but also struck out six and he was responsible for both of the Warriors' hits at the plate.
LFO (3-1) will host Gordon Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday as renovated Huston Black Field will have its grand reopening. Former LFO great Skip Browning will throw out the first pitch prior to the game.
