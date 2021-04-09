The LFO Warriors put up six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a 12-1, five-inning victory over Murray County Thursday night in Chatsworth.
LFO added four more runs in the top of the second inning and tacked on two more in the third to win going away.
Tres Brown had two hits and scored a run while leading the Warriors with four RBIs on the evening. Devan Hinton had two hits, including a triple, to go with two runs scored and two RBIs. Nyko Simpson was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Will Carroll drove in a pair of runs with a walk and two sacrifices and Tanner Mantooth was credited with a solo RBI.
It was plenty of run support for Matthew Shields, who baffled the Indians all night long. He gave up just one hit while the run he allowed was unearned. He finished with nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
LFO (8-14, 7-2) ended a two-game losing streak with the victory. They will look to keep it going at home on Friday when the Indians come to Fort Oglethorpe for a rematch.