The non-region portion of LFO's baseball schedule featured mostly games against higher classification schools, teams with plenty of state playoff credentials, or both.
But with Region 6-AAA play starting over the weekend, the Warriors seem to have found a new sense of confidence.
After a 2-0 road victory at Rockmart on Friday night, the Red-and-White returned to Huston Black Field on Saturday and moved to 2-0 in region play with an 8-5 victory over North Murray in a game originally scheduled for this past Tuesday night.
LFO (3-12 overall) led 5-1 after four innings, only to see the Mountaineers score three times in the top of the fifth before adding a run in the top of the sixth to tie the ball game.
However, it wouldn't stay tied for very long as LFO came through with a pair of singles and took advantage of four walks by North Murray pitching in the bottom of the sixth to answer with three big runs. Malachi Powell drew a free pass with the bases loaded and Devan Hinton followed up with a two-out, two-run single.
North Murray would bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh, but relief pitcher Tanner Mantooth would get one final strikeout to seal the victory.
Mantooth, who was credited with the win, pitched 2.2 innings. He walked two batters without allowing a hit. The run he allowed was unearned and he finished with four strikeouts. Matthew Shields fanned five hitters and walked two in 4.1 innings as the starter. He gave up one earned run on three hits.
Will Carroll remained one of the hottest hitters in all of North Georgia with a double and a solo homer in his three at-bats. It was the Junior's third homerun of the week.
Hinton finished 2 for 4 and Eli Walker was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. In addition to Powell's RBI, Josh McAfee, Nyko Simpson and Gage Kelley also had one RBI apiece.
LFO will travel to North Murray for a rematch on Monday before returning home on Tuesday to host Rockmart.