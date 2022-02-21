The LFO Warriors pushed home a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and fourth innings and rode strong performances by a trio of pitchers to post a 4-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield in their 2022 home debut at newly-renovated Huston Black Field on Monday.
LFO (2-0) got both of its first-inning runs with two outs. Starting pitcher Will Carroll doubled and courtesy runner Wyatt Maye came home on an RBI-double by Donnie Brown before Brown trotted home on an RBI-single by Chris Kelley.
The Warriors got two more singles to load the bases, but a force out at second stranded the runners.
Then in the fourth, Carson Goff came through with a one-out single and Tanner Mantooth later delivered a two-out double. Carroll was intentionally walked and Brown drew a free pass to load the bases before Kelley picked up an RBI the hard way as he was hit by a pitch.
It turned out to be more than enough run support for the LFO pitching staff.
Carroll threw the first four innings and did not give up a hit. He walked three batters and struck out eight. Eli Walker pitched two innings of relief, surrendering one hit and finishing with five strikeouts against zero walks, and Mantooth came on in the seventh and struck out all three batters he faced to close it out.
Kelley also had a double to join Goff and Mantooth with two hits on the night. Mantooth also stole two bases, while Kelley, Carroll, Maye and Goff each swiped one.
The Warriors are scheduled to play Wednesday at Dalton before the Catamounts come to Fort Oglethorpe to complete the home-and-home series on Friday. Both games are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.