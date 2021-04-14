The LFO Warriors hosted the LaFayette Ramblers in the first of two very important Region 6-AAA games on Tuesday night and it was the home team escaping danger in the top of the seventh inning to hang on for a 4-3 victory.
The Ramblers scored a run in the top of the first inning on an error, only to see the Warriors take the lead on a two-out, two-run double by Malachi Powell in the bottom of the inning. LFO scored in the bottom of the second off a LaFayette error and they made it a 4-1 lead in the fourth on Nyko Simpson's RBI-single.
LaFayette got one of the runs back on Dylan Deering's RBI-single in the top of the fifth, while the Ramblers' third run came home on a sixth-inning error by the Warriors, setting up the drama in the seventh.
Garrison Fults led off the inning with a walk and Deering delivered a double to put two runners in scoring position before Davis Richardson drew a free pass to load the bases with nobody out.
Pitcher Matthew Shields would induce a pop-up to the mound for the first day out and he got the next batter on strikes before handing the ball to Tanner Mantooth. Mantooth got the final out on a flyball to centerfield to strand all three runners and seal the victory.
Powell and Eli Walker each had two hits, while one of Walker's hits was a double. Josh McAfee, Will Carroll and Devan Hinton also had singles for the Warriors.
Shields got the win with 6.2 innings of work. He gave up one earned run on seven hits and three walks, while finishing with nine strikeouts. Mantooth recorded the save.
Deering had three hits in four at-bats. Ross Martin doubled, while Skyler Cepeda, Nick Adams and Austin Tucker all had singles for the Ramblers.
Richardson pitched the first five innings. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts in the loss. Blake Mann pitched one inning of relief and walked one batter.
The scene will shift to south Walker County on Thursday as the Warriors (10-14, 9-2) get set for a rematch with the Ramblers (11-10, 5-6). First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.