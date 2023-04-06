The LFO Warriors climbed back to the .500 mark in Region 6-AAA on Thursday, but not before having to hold off a gritty Ridgeland squad, 4-3, at Hutson Black Field.
The Warriors, looking to sweep the two-game series, scored on an error in the bottom of the second inning and picked up a second run on a Brent Bowman single later in the frame.
Ridgeland got a run back in the top of the fourth as Ethan Waters doubled, move to third on a Wyatt Blevins sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Austyn Acuff. However, four straight two-out singles by LFO plated two runs in the bottom of the frame. Kendall Chumley and Carson Goff picked up RBIs to put the Warriors in front, 4-1.
Ridgeland got right back into the game in the top of the sixth. Hudson Couch drew a walk and trotted home as Waters launched a two-run blast. Acuff later came through with a one-out single, but was ultimately left stranded.
Unfortunately for the Black-and-White, it would be their final scoring chance of the night as Tanner Mantooth set them down in order in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
Mantooth struck out one batter to get record the save, while Donnie Brown allowed three earned runs in six innings. Brown gave up five hits and a walk and finished with three strikeouts in the win.
Bowman was the only LFO player with multiple hits as he went 2 for 3 on the night. Brown, Mantooth and Eli Walker also had singles, while Dylan Blankenship picked up a double.
Waters was the only Ridgeland player with multiple hits as he finished 2 for 3. Dakota Stone and Keil Burnham also had singles. Waters pitched all six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walls. He ended the night with eight strikeouts.
LFO (12-10, 4-4) will start a big two-game series with Adairsville Friday in Adairsville. The Warriors trail the Tigers and Bremen (both 5-3) by one game for the fourth and final state playoff spot out of the region.
Ridgeland (2-13, 0-8) will return home to Jay Smith Field to begin a two-game set with region frontrunner Ringgold on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.