A pair of 2021 LFO graduates, Josh McAfee and Devan Hinton, completed four years of playing high school baseball together this past spring.
However, as of this past Tuesday night, they aren't finished as teammates.
The longtime friends both signed paperwork with the NAIA Johnson University Royals in front of a large contingent of family, friends and other well-wishers at their alma mater. Johnson, located in Knoxville, Tenn., is getting set to join the Appalachian Athletic Conference as a full-time member in the 2021-2022 calendar year.
"Josh and Devan are both really good kids," said Royals head coach Ryan Bruce. "This is one of the biggest Signing Day (ceremonies) I've ever been to as a coach, so that just speaks volumes as to the type of people they are. We want good people at our school and the fact that they're really good ball players makes it even better."
Both players were named to the All-Region team in 6-AAA as the Warriors earned the No. 3 seed from the region in the state tournament. McAfee batted .245 with a triple and 20 runs scored as a senior, while Hinton hit .299 with four doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs.
"This is something that I've been looking forward to since I was three or four years old," McAfee explained. "It means a lot to my family and my parents, just because my dad's always wanted me to play and I've always wanted to play, of course.
"I also have to thank my grandparents because they've always been by my side since I started playing. I don't know if they've ever missed any baseball, basketball or football games I've ever played. I know this means a lot to them and I think this means a lot to the community. Not a lot of kids from LFO get this opportunity, but I'm one of those kids (that did)."
McAfee said he was impressed with the campus and his new coach.
"Coach Bruce was very welcoming and he's just a super guy who has been around baseball a long time," he added. "The NAIA is one of the better leagues the country and I just wanted to compete at a high level.
"I believe I can give them a top-to-bottom of the order guy who can get on base a lot, not strike out a lot and bring a pretty good glove to the middle (of the infield). I'm also getting to go (to college) with one of my best friends, which is great."
Hinton also said that signing a letter of intent was the realization of a lifelong dream.
"I've been working my whole life for this and this was the end goal, so I'm glad I could make it and especially being here with Josh," he said. "It's a special moment. We've been playing ball together since we were about five or six years old and now we get to go to the next level together. It should be a lot of fun and I'm just excited to put in the work."
Hinton also mentioned the campus and his initial meeting with Bruce.
"When we first visited a couple of months ago, they brought us in for a workout and their facilities are just awesome," he continued. "Josh and I immediately had a connection with Coach Bruce. We talked about stuff on and off the field and I knew as soon as we pulled out of the gate that that was the place we were going to go."
He said that having a chance to get in the lineup as a freshman was an important factor in his decision.
"Of course, everybody wants to start," he said. "I feel like my body is still maturing and I can really put in the work and be able to produce."
"I think Devan has a good shot to play some outfield early on due to his size," Bruce added. "Josh can play about anywhere in the infield and, from what I saw over the summer, he's got really good hands. It looks like he really has a good approach at the plate and knows how to get on base, as well.
"We're really excited about both of these guys and what they're going to bring to us for the next four years."
LFO head coach Matt Holden said his former players would be successful as college players because of their dedication and work ethic,
"They're baseball guys," Holden explained. "They're students of the games and they're always down to talk about the game. Not just about a (particular) game, but about the intricacies of the game. They're both really trying to get better, not just physically, but in the mental aspect too.
"You can find them just about any time coming in to work in the (batting) cage and when they go into the cage, they're not just looking to get a bunch of swings. They're going in there to work on certain things about their approach and their swings, specifically, to help them develop as baseball players, overall."
McAfee said he plans to major in special education, while Hinton is currently undecided on a major, but is considering nursing as a course of study.