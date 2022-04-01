The LFO Warriors and the Adairsville Tigers both had five hits on Thursday night, but the Red-and-White were able to parlay them into more runs and took down the visitors, 4-1, to sweep the Region 6-AAA series.
LFO scored the first two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Will Carroll led off the game with a walk and eventually moved to third base on a single by Eli Walker before scoring on a wild pitch. Walker later scored on a groundout off the bat of Peyton Tipton.
A leadoff single by Donnie Brown got things going in the fourth after Adairsville had cut the gap down to one in the top of the third. Courtesy runner Grayden Johnson stole second base and came home on a Jacob Gregg RBI-single.
LFO tacked on an insurance run in the fifth. Carroll delivered a leadoff double, was bunted to third by Tanner Mantooth and came home on a sacrifice fly from Walker.
Brown threw the first four innings to get the victory. He allowed just the one earned run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Mantooth got a rare three-inning save. He scattered two hits and issued two walks with three strikeouts.
LFO (10-6, 4-2) will begin an important two-game series with Sonoraville on Friday afternoon in Gordon County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.