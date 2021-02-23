Eli Walker's RBI-single in the top of the fifth proved to be the lone offensive bright spot for the LFO Warriors (0-4) on Tuesday as they dropped a 12-1 road decision at Dawson County.
The Tigers collected 10 total hits and did their damage with an eight-run third inning.
Will Carroll got the start on the hill and took the loss after giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks in two innings. He finished with three strikeouts. Walker allowed seven earned on three hits and a walk with one K in one-third of an inning, while Tanner Mantooth closed it out. He pitched 1.2 innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout.
The two teams are slated for a rematch Friday back at LFO. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.