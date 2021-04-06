The Sonoraville Phoenix scored four times in the bottom of the first and added four more in the bottom of the third to double up the visiting LFO Warriors, 8-4, Tuesday night in Gordon County.
Nyko Simpson was 2 for 3, while Eli Walker and Malachi Powell both drove in a run. Will Carroll pitched three innings, allowing four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Only three of the eight runs he allowed were earned. Tanner Mantooth also pitched three innings in relief. He gave up two hits and had one strikeout.
LFO (7-14, 6-2) will head to Chatsworth on Thursday to face Murray County, while the Indians will come to Fort Oglethorpe on Friday. Start time for both games is 5:55 p.m.